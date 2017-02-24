Holy Moly! Friar Announce Team To Be Honored

John Rooke and Joe Hassett, the longtime PC Friars basketball radio announce team, will be honored this weekend by entering the Words Unlimited Hall of Fame. From Big East Tournament Championships to runs in the NCAA Tournament, the duo have seen it all on the hardwood of Friartown!

John stopped by The Rhode Show on Friday to discuss what the honor means and how he and Hassett continue to be a winning combo after all these years.

Catch John’s column, “The Mamshup.” here: http://mashup.weei.com/sports/author/john-rooke and follow him on Twitter: @JRbroadcaster