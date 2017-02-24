Holy Moly! Friar Announce Team To Be Honored

300x300-Brendan-Kirby By Published:
Jan 16, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Providence Friars guard Kyron Cartwright (24) grabs a rebound in the first half against the Georgetown Hoyas at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Providence Friars guard Kyron Cartwright (24) grabs a rebound in the first half against the Georgetown Hoyas at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

John Rooke and Joe Hassett, the longtime PC Friars basketball radio announce team, will be honored this weekend by entering the Words Unlimited Hall of Fame. From Big East Tournament Championships to runs in the NCAA Tournament, the duo have seen it all on the hardwood of Friartown!

John stopped by The Rhode Show on Friday to discuss what the honor means and how he and Hassett continue to be a winning combo after all these years.

Catch John’s column, “The Mamshup.” here: http://mashup.weei.com/sports/author/john-rooke and follow him on Twitter: @JRbroadcaster