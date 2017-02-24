Children’s swings, toy frogs recalled due to injury risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — Little Tikes is recalling thousands of toy swings due to a fall hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the plastic seat of the 2-in-1 Snug ‘n Secure Pink toddler swings can crack or break,

The company received around 140 reports of the swing breaking, 39 of which involved injuries to children such as cuts, bruises, and bumps to the head. In two reported cases, the children suffered broken arms, according to the CPSC.

Approximately 540,000 swings are included in the recall. They have a pink, T-shaped restraint in the front with a Little Tikes logo and the model number 615573 is molded on the back of the seat. There’s also a manufacturing date code stamp on the back of the seat, in which the arrow points to 10, 11, 12, or 13.

In addition, swings with a date code stamp of 9 on the inner arrow combined with 43 or higher number stamped on the outer arrow are included in the recall.

No other date codes or models of swings are affected.

The swings were sold for about $25 at Walmart, Toys “R” Us, and other stores nationwide and online from Nov. 2009 through May 2014.

If you have one of the recalled products, stop using it immediately and contact Little Tikes for a refund in the form of a credit towards the purchase of another Little Tikes product.

Little Tikes can be reached toll-free at 855-284-1903 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or on the company’s website .

Also recalled this week were about 427,000 Little Live Pets Lil Frog and Lil Frog Lily Pad toys from Moose Toys, LTD.

The company says when the button batteries are removed from the toy frogs, the battery’s cap can become a projectile and the battery’s chemicals can leak, posing chemical and injury hazards.

Moose Toys has received 17 reports of the this happening, including two injuries that resulted in emergency room and doctor’s office visits for eye irritation from the battery chemicals.

This recall involves Little Live Pets Lil Frog with the SKU: 28217 and Lil Frog Lily Pad with the SKU: 28218 printed on the frog’s lower belly near its left thigh with a manufacture date code under it.

The date code range is WS112016 to WS123216.

The toy frogs were sold in pink, blue and green colors.

If you have one of the recalled toys, stop using it and contact Moose Toys for a free replacement Little Live Pet product.

The frogs were sold at AAFES, Target, Toys “R” Us and Walmart stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from August 2016 through February 2017.