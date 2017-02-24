Pawtucket man arrested for narcotics in CF

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The odor of freshly burnt marijuana was strong Thursday, when members of the Central Falls Police Department ended up arresting a driver for narcotics on Cross Street.

Officers pulled over Daniel Gilbert, 23, of Pawtucket for alleged traffic violations. Gilbert advised officers he had recently been smoking marijuana and had some left in his vehicle, according to Lt. Christopher Reed. Due to the odor, officers requested a drug-sniffing K-9 officer to search the vehicle.

The dog ended up finding a green leafy substance in individually wrapped small plastic bags on the center console. Furthermore, in the console’s ashtray, the dog led officers to a “sizeable” amount of white powder determined to be cocaine.

Gilbert was charged with felony drug possession, held overnight at Central Falls Police headquarters, and faced a judge Friday morning at 6th District Court in Providence. He was granted $5,000 bail with surety on Thursday’s charge, but ended up being held without bail for violating probation.

According to the Rhode Island Judiciary’s website, he will be due back in court May 19.