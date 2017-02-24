Central Falls police nab wanted sex offender

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls detectives have arrested a convicted sex offender wanted on several warrants.

Police said detectives received information that Ishmael Lee, 26, was staying in Central Falls.

After a brief investigation, detectives then tracked Lee to an apartment on Madison Avenue in Central Falls where he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Lee has been wanted since December 2016. He was posted on Rhode Island’s Most Wanted website for sex offender address change violations by the Cranston Police Department.

Lee has been charged with two Superior Court warrants as well as the Cranston Police warrant for sex offender address change violations.

Police said he will be held in the ACI until his arraignment.

Busted in Southern New England: February 2017 Mugshots View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Aubrey Bettis was arrested in connection with the theft of $90,000 in diapers. Damon Martin was arrested in connection with the theft of $90,000 in diapers. Luis Cruz-Soto is charged with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the attempted robbery of a Fall River taxi driver. Carlos Collazo is charged with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the attempted robbery of a Fall River taxi driver. Daejhon Gomes, 18 was arrested on weapons charges in Dartmouth. Shazan Gilmette, 21, was arrested on weapons charges in Dartmouth. Diondre Charros, 18, was arrested on weapons charges in Dartmouth. Charles Lopes was arrested on weapons charges in Dartmouth. Jean Koury Diaz DeLaRosa, 21, of Johnston was charged with first-degree child abuse after doctors said they discovered his 4-month-old son had seven leg fractures and other injuries consistent with child abuse. Phillip Parrot, 56, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson in connection with a fire on Earle Street in January, 2017. Robert Fonseca was arrested in connection with a shooting in Barrington. Brandon James is accused of robbing a Federal Hill hotel at knifepoint in January. James Joseph, 28, was wanted in connection with a shooting and attempted robbery at a Douglas Avenue store in Feb. 2016. Photo: Providence Police Department