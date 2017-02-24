Central Falls police nab wanted sex offender

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls detectives have arrested a convicted sex offender wanted on several warrants.
Police said detectives received information that Ishmael Lee, 26, was staying in Central Falls.
After a brief investigation, detectives then tracked Lee to an apartment on Madison Avenue in Central Falls where he was taken into custody without incident.
Police said Lee has been wanted since December 2016. He was posted on Rhode Island’s Most Wanted website for sex offender address change violations by the Cranston Police Department.
Lee has been charged with two Superior Court warrants as well as the Cranston Police warrant for sex offender address change violations.
Police said he will be held in the ACI until his arraignment.
