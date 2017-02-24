Police: DUI suspect three times legal limit with tot in car

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A traffic stop for a seatbelt violation yielded much more serious charges for a Providence man.

Rhode Island State Police Capt. John Allen said troopers Thursday pulled over Jorge D. Mendes, 41, on East Avenue in Pawtucket around 12:10 p.m. and suspected he was under the influence of alcohol.

Allen said breathalyzer tests showed Mendes had blood-alcohol levels of .247 and .237 – three times above the legal limit of .08.

At the time of the arrest, Allen said Mendes had his 2-year-old nephew in the car with him.

Mendes was charged with driving under the influence while transporting a child under 12 years old and driving with an expired license.

Capt. Allen said Mendes was arraigned and released pending further court action.

As for the child, Allen said the boy was not harmed and was released into his mother’s custody.