Police: home ‘uninhabitable’ following family’s CO poisoning

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The home where a family of five were overcome by carbon monoxide last week has been deemed uninhabitable.

Smithfield police said Friday that the insurance company had secured the Pleasant View Avenue house, and that the locks had been changed.

Police said they were continuing their investigation in the garage, where officers said they found a mature marijuana plant under a grow light.

According to police reports, officers also found a hole drilled between the garage and the basement, so that a garden house could supply water for the plant.

Inspectors believe the hole was partly to blame for the carbon monoxide poisoning that led to the death of Kristen Latour, and the hospitalization of her husband, Guy Latour, and their three children.

Police said Friday the children had been released from the hospital and were staying with relatives.