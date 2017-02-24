Reed: We may need to subpoena Trump’s tax returns

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As questions swirl about the Trump administration and Russia, Rhode Island’s senior U.S. senator revealed Friday he recently received a secret briefing from the head of the FBI.

During this week’s taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed indicated Congress is not satisfied with the answers members have received so far about the president, his associates, and the Kremlin.

In a blunt assessment of Trump’s first five weeks in office, Reed said: “There’s been a lot of chaos.”

The veteran Democrat said he disagrees with the Republican White House on a host of policies, from health care and immigration to climate change. But one of his biggest concerns is lingering questions about links between Trump’s circle and Russia.

The Senate Intelligence Committee received a briefing from FBI Director James Comey last week, according to Reed.

But when asked if Russia matter was discussed, he said: “The ground rules of a classified briefing are the information stays in the room.”

Reed said there is growing bipartisan support for a more aggressive Senate investigation into Trump and Russia, including potentially attempting to subpoena the president’s tax returns.

“We’re pushing very hard to get to the facts – all the facts,” he said.

Reed argued the questions are bigger than partisan politics. “This is something that won’t go away if we ignore it,” she said. “We have elections in 2018 and 2020 and – we hope – indefinitely, and they can’t be undercut by foreign involvement.”

Reed also noted there are multiple FBI investigations going on involving Trump associates and Russia, and said he wants newly confirmed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from those probes because of Sessions’ work on Trump’s campaign.