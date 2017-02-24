Rhody Round Up: How do you feel about pineapple on pizza?

This morning in the Rhody Roundup!
We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week…
Our panel this morning:
Julie Tremaine from Providence Monthly, Broadcaster John Rooke, and Amy Pontes from Lite Rock 105
– Providence was recently listed among the most under-appreciated cities in the u-s…
– While in Providence you may want to grab a slice of pizza — speaking of pizza —
The President of Iceland recently joked that pineapple on pizza should be outlawed.
What are your favorite — and *least* favorite toppings?
– If you’re a woman — you may want to use the pizza-slice emoji on this topic.
A new survey shows that women are more likely to use emoji’s than men.
Do you use emoji’s?