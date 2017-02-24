Settlement in former police chief’s lawsuit against Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — After Dartmouth’s former police chief Timothy Lee sued several town officials, charging them with defamation and harassment, the town and Lee have now reached a settlement in the dispute. But a fresh dispute is now looming.

Lee’s attorney, Eric Brainsky, filed a 66-page complaint in federal court back in June, claiming former Dartmouth police officer Frank Condez went to Town Administrator David Cressman and accused Lee of child abuse. Both Condez and Cressman were named as defendants in the lawsuit, among others.

“It’s not often you see a case like this with facts as outrageous and damages as substantial as my client suffered,” Brainsky said Friday.

Lee’s case never went to trial; instead, it went to mediation.

A confidentiality agreement bars Brainsky from discussing the specifics of the settlement. But, “What I can tell you is my client did get less than the $4 million demanded in the complaint,” he said. “However, the end result of the settlement left my clients feeling completely vindicated.”

New lawsuit

But a new lawsuit has been presented. Condez is now suing Lee, the town of Dartmouth, and others for a second time. According to Brainsky, Condez filed a criminal complaint some years ago nearly identical in terms and allegations — and that complaint was dismissed in court.

Brainsky said Condez filed this new lawsuit in September, just days after they had agreed to mediate Lee’s case.

“Now he seems to be trying to go down the civil road.

“It’s our opinion that the whole purpose of this lawsuit being filed in such proximity to the mediation was in fact to disrupt the mediation process — which ultimately, obviously, he failed on,” said Brainsky. He has filed motions to have the case dismissed.

As for Lee, “His family is — for the first time in a long time — feeling back to themselves, and very satisfied with where they are,” Brainsky said.

Dartmouth Town Administrator David Cressman declined to comment on the settlement.

Condez could not be reached for comment.

As reported in June, the allegations against Lee were alleged to be in retaliation for an internal police department investigation into Condez while Lee was chief. Condez was put on administrative leave in 2013 for installing pirated software onto police department computers.