Suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — Two police officers are in the hospital after being shot in Washington D.C. Thursday night.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. on the northeast side of Washington.

“We can’t distinguish exactly who fired those shots at this point because we are still in the preliminary stages.” said Metropolitan Department Police Chief Peter Newsham.

The police chief says both officers sustained what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

A male suspect was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Local officials are now expressing concerns over the conditions of the neighborhoods.

“I was here earlier this afternoon after reports of shots fired and I find myself here again tonight and no community should have to live like this. The gun violence is just a scourge on our city and the officers, my thoughts are with them, and we’ve really got to put in place solutions to stop this violence. It’s just unacceptable,” said Kenyan R. McDuffie (D) Washington, D.C. Councilman.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the incident.