Thousands of HealthSource RI customers get incorrect tax forms

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s problem-plagued benefits eligibility system is now being connected to another major issue that may require residents to re-file their taxes.

Target 12 learned Friday that approximately 3,000 HealthSource RI customers have received 1095-A forms with the incorrect amount of federal assistance listed, meaning some people might have underpaid or overpaid on their taxes.

“We’re truly sorry for the inconvenience that our customers have experienced,” said HealthSource RI Executive Director Zachary Sherman.

He said the issue was caused by a coding error by Deloitte, the company that built the $364 million United Health Infrastructure Project, otherwise known as UHIP.

“We discovered it this week by doing a look-back for quality control assessment of forms,” Sherman explained. “And we discovered for a subset of our customers, there were months of coverage that were incorrectly counted.”

“We will do a couple more spot checks just to make sure that there aren’t more issues that we haven’t identified,” he added.

Customers who’ve already filed their taxes and were affected by the glitch may have to re-file.

“We expect that Deloitte will be covering the cost of those re-filing fees,” said Sherman.

The 1095-A issue is the latest glitch in a long string of problems associated with UHIP.

As we’ve reported, benefits have been delayed for tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders and the system crashed twice in two days last month.

A number of top administrators resigned as a result and Gov. Gina Raimondo has stopped all payments to Deloitte.

HealthSource RI said it’s called all affected customers and is sending the corrected tax forms in the mail. Corrected forms have also been posted to the online customer portal.

Anyone with questions should call HealthSource RI at 1-855-840-4774 or the IRS at 1-800-829-1040.