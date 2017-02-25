Human waste dumped at a local church

(WEST WARWICK, R.I)- It’s a situation that can only be described as disgusting.

Someone has been dumping human waste from an RV in the parking lot of Saint Peter and Paul Church in West Warwick.

Father Robert Giardina can’t believe what has happened not once, but twice in his church parking lot.

“I just don’t understand. How can you, I can’t comprehend people dumping human waste on a parking lot. A church parking lot. Where kids are. I don’t get it.”

Twice now, the fire department has had to clean it up.

Not only is this illegal, it’s also a health hazard because kids play in the neighborhood and run from the lot to go to CCD.

If it happens a third time, Father Giardina will be looking for a license plate.

Until then, police are patrolling the area as much as they can.

Father Giardina says he doesn’t think the person is doing this to be malicious, just looking to cut corners and not have to pay to get rid of the waste.

He says he is looking to prosecute once he gets the RV’s license plate.