Make-A-Wish delivers big surprise for teen cancer survivor

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — A local teen who is beating cancer is now back on track towards his career goal with help from a nonprofit.

Daniel DeLeon is recovering after being diagnosed with a germ cell tumor, which is now in remission after chemotherapy. Despite wishing to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps as a mechanical engineer, the Providence Career and Technical Academy student found himself missing school as he battled his illness. During treatment, his love of working on cars kept him motivated.

Saturday morning, Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island surprised him with a full set of professional-grade tools donated by Snap-on Tools.

It was also the first wish granted by the organization in Rhode Island this year, its 30th in operation. Typically about 40 wishes are granted each year in the state.

WPRI’s Michelle Muscatello is a part of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island’s Advisory Board.