Providence police search for shooting suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The search for a shooter is on in Providence, after two people were shot early Saturday morning.

Providence Police were called to the corner of South Water Street and James Street, just outside the Mile and a Quarter restaurant around 2:00 a.m.

Law enforcement officials say that’s where they found a man with a gun shot wound. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While interviewing the first man at the hospital, a second man walked into the hospital with one gun shot wound from the same scene.

He also experienced non-life threatening injuries.

Police tell Eyewitness News both victim’s know who the suspected shooter is, but they are being uncooperative with police.

At this time, no arrests have been made.