Toddler hit and killed by truck on Cape Cod

MASHPEE, Mass. (AP) — A Cape Cod toddler has died after struck by a pickup truck driven by a family acquaintance.

The Boston Globe reported Saturday that police in Masphee were investigating whether the vehicle was functioning properly at the time of the accident, which happened Friday evening.

Police and fire personnel were called to a home on Coombs Lane at about 5:27 p.m. They found a 14-month-old boy suffering from critical injuries. The toddler was taken to Falmouth Hospital where police say he died a short time later.

Police say the driver of the truck, which the Globe identified as a family acquaintance, remained at the scene.

Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline tells the Globe it’s “one of the worst” accidents he’s seen during his 29 years as a police officer.