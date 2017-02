PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Eighteen people have been displaced by a fire on Mineral Spring Avenue in Pawtucket Sunday morning.

The fire started shortly before 8:45 a.m. in a triple-decker home at 136 Mineral Spring Avenue.

Pawtucket firefighters called for mutual aid from nearby departments both at the scene and to cover Pawtucket’s fire stations during the incident.

Firefighters said there were no injuries, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.