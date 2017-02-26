Brown falls to Harvard 77-58

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Siyani Chambers scored 19 points, Seth Towns added 16 and Harvard rolled to a 77-58 victory over Brown on Saturday night for its sixth straight win.

Harvard (18-7, 10-2 Ivy League) remains two games back of league-leader Princeton, and visits the Tigers on Friday. Brown (12-16, 3-9) has lost six of its last seven games.

Chambers was 7 of 9 from the floor and made three 3-pointers, and Towns shot 5 of 10 from the field. Zena Edosomwan grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and chipped in eight points for the Crimson, who shot 50 percent (27 of 54) overall and outrebounded Brown 42-31.

Joshua Howard scored 14 points and Steven Spieth had 11 to lead the Bears.

The Crimson had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and led 48-30 at the break.

