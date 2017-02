DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are working to repair downed power lines in Dartmouth this morning after a tree came down.

According to Dartmouth police, the tree fell at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of 1200 Tucker Road. It brought down wires and two utility poles, knocking out power in the area.

Eversource crews are working on repairing the poles and the company estimated that more than 200 people were affected.