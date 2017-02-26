Mass. State Police museum damaged by fire

GRAFTON, Mass. (WPRI) – A two-alarm fire at the museum of the Massachusetts State Police is under investigation.

In a news release, State Police said that the fire broke out in the first floor of the Museum and Learning Center at about 9:30 Saturday night.

Artifacts and exhibits from the history of the State Police are housed there, but reportedly only sustained smoke and water damage. All the display cases housing them were still intact.

The cause of the fire hasn’t yet been determined but Troopers said that there was a painting crew working in the building until about 6 p.m. Saturday; it’s not yet clear if that work that was being done had any connection to the fire.

Nobody was hurt.