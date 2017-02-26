Police search for robbery suspect after alleged stabbing

RAYNHAM, Mass (WPRI) – A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the neck by an alleged robbery suspect in Raynham.

Police tell Eyewitness News that they were dispatched to a home on Elm Street East in Raynham around 1:10 a.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing.

After further investigation, they discovered that the suspect had robbed a teenager and then stabbed an adult who tried to intervene.

Raynham Police say they’re looking for the one suspect and three other males. They say they took off in a black Honda Civic type sedan.

The stabbing suspect may live in the Quincy area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Raynham Police Department at 508-824-2717.