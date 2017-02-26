Providence Police investigate triple stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating an early morning triple stabbing.

The incident happened in the area of Charles and Silver Spring Streets around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officers tell Eyewitness News they found one man near a fast food restaurant stabbed in the chest.

Two other men were found wounded in a nearby parking lot.

All three were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police say none of the victims are cooperating and no arrests have been made.

The names of the victims have not been released.