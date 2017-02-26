Terrell scores 20, URI beats VCU 69-59

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jared Terrell scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and Rhode Island snapped Virginia Commonwealth’s nine-game win streak, 69-59 on Saturday.

Rhode Island (19-9, 11-5) is now tied with Richmond for third place in the Atlantic 10 Conference. The loss drops VCU (23-6, 13-3) into second, a game behind No. 1 Dayton. Those two teams face each other Wednesday.

Hassan Martin added 17 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and Jarvis Garrett had 12 points.

Both teams averaged 35 percent shooting from the floor but Rhode Island had an edge (79-67 percent) from the foul line. The Rams outrebounded VCU 48-31.

Rhode Island trailed by a point at the break but opened the second half on an 18-4 run capped by back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers — two by Terrell and one by E.C. Matthews — to take a 51-38 advantage with 14:23 to play. The Rams led the rest of the way.

Jonathan Williams scored 14 points for VCU.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.