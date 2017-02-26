Three men stabbed in Providence Sunday morning

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police are investigating after three men were stabbed Sunday morning.

Officers went ot Silver Spring Street at about 2:15 a.m. and found one man near a fast food restaurant with a stab wound to his chest. Two other men were found in the parking lot of a nearby Walmart suffering from stab wounds.

Police said the three men were taken to Rhode Island Hospital and were listed in stable condition. None of them were cooperating with investigators, police said.

No arrests have been made.