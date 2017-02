PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Central Falls native Viola Davis was named Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Fences” at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Davis, 51, is the first African-American performer to win Oscar, Emmy and Tony awards.

She previously won an Emmy for her role in “How to Get Away with Murder” and two Tonys, first for “King Hedley II” in 2001 and then for “Fences” in 2010.

.@violadavis #Oscars acceptance speech: Artists "the only profession that celebrate what it means to live a life" https://t.co/aH5xJog6r7 pic.twitter.com/rI72PIIYNS — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017