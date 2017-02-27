Apple sauce recalled by Trader Joe’s, may contain glass

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three different types of Trader Joe’s apple sauce are being recalled because they may contain glass, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

Manzana Products Co., Inc. issued the recall after customers reported finding glass in some of the products, which have since been pulled from shelves and destroyed.

Included in the recall are 24-ounce glass jars of the following products:

Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce with UPC 00194877 and all “best before” dates through Oct. 6, 2016

Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce with UPC 00015905 and all “best before” dates through Oct. 8, 2016

Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce with UPC 00014359 and all “best before” dates through Oct. 16, 2016

The “best before” date can be found stamped on the lid.

According to the FDA, the Organic Unsweetened and First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein were affected nationwide while the All Natural Unsweetened was only affected in certain states, none of which are in the Northeast.

Consumers should dispose of the products or return them to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

For more information, contact Manzana Products Co., Inc. at (707) 823- 5313 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.