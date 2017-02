Donating blood is fast, easy and you get free treats! So why not stop into Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses in South Attleboro and Rt.2 West Warwick this Saturday to donate.

Eric St. Peter of the Rhode Island Blood Center, along with NIROPE, Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi of Cardi’s Furniture and Mattress, joined the Rhode Show Monday to discuss this Saturday’s Blood Drive. The Cardis also discuss their outdoor living collection.