Business left with heavy smoke damage in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass (WPRI) – A fire in Fall River seriously damaged a clothing store and left behind smoke damage to some neighboring businesses Sunday.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire at Vibe, but they said it does not appear it was intentionally set.

Fall River Fire officials said the business is not a complete loss. However, they said they may not be able to determine a cause of the fire because there was too much damage.

Eyewitness News has learned the fire started in Vibe’s office.

Just over a month ago, fire damaged Harry’s Restaurant right next door but this time that business was not damaged.

They are currently renovating the building.