DMV: Average wait time on Monday was around two hours

(WPRI) — The Department of Motor Vehicles is aware that lines have been longer over the past few days.

According to a spokesperson at the DMV, the reason for the increased wait times was not a technical or staffing issue, there was simply an increase in customers.

About 1700 people were in the office on Monday alone, officials said.

The average wait time mid-morning was around two hours. Once a customer gets to a DMV Customer Representative, the average transaction time was ten minutes.

“That’s absolutely crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that before,” said Kim Lynburner of West Warwick.

She left the DMV after seeing the lines.

Ricky Ramirez of Pawtucket said he has no choice but to wait it out.

“This is my third attempt and I just have to do this today,” Ramirez said.

He added that the lines he saw on Thursday and Friday were the same.

Officials stated the maximum wait time on Monday was four hours and 29 minutes.

At this time last year, the average wait was 50 minutes, said the DMV.