Expert: Make sure non-toxic glue is used for ‘slime’

(WPRI) — Homemade slime is one of the latest crazes among teens and tweens.

“You have to use glue and you can use laundry detergent, or you can use Borax and contact solution. I use Borax and contact solution, then you just mix that together,” explained Olivia Bordeleau, a local girl who learned how to make slime by watching videos online.

Olivia got her friends involved with DIY slime once she mastered the mixture.

Some parents have shown concern over the use of Borax, but according to Dr. Jason Hack from Rhode Island Hospital, the slime is safe.

“It’s a small amount of Borax,” explained Hack. “It’s not absorbed through the skin. It would take eating a lot of it to actually become toxic.”

“The only one caveat is it’s not too pleasant if you get the dust in your eyes,” he added.

Hack said that parents should check to make sure the glue is ACMI approved to be non-toxic, though. There will be a seal on the bottle.

The doctor also said he has personal experience with slime.

“This is happening in my home,” Hack said. “I have a daughter who’s making slime of various colors — it’s a great activity.”