Gas prices fall 3 cents in RI, a penny in Massachusetts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gas prices are down in Rhode Island.

AAA Northeast says its weekly survey Monday found the price of a gallon of regular has fallen three cents, to an average $2.21.

That’s eight cents lower than the national average of $2.29 per gallon.

But it’s 27 percent higher than at this time last year, when gas was averaging $1.74 per gallon in Rhode Island, or 47 cents lower.

AAA’s Lloyd Albert says prices have been stable amid lower driving demand during the winter months, and an oversupplied market.

Across the border in Massachusetts, the price of gasoline remains well below the national average having dipped slightly this week.

AAA Northeast reports that the cost of a gallon of self-serve, regular in the Bay State is down a penny from last week to an average of $2.17.

That’s 12 cents lower than the national average but 49 cents higher than the in-state price a year ago.

AAA says the stable prices are due to lower demand at this time of year and increased U.S. gasoline production to offset OPEC oil production cuts.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.07 per gallon in Massachusetts to as high as $2.39.