House Speaker Paul Ryan visiting RI this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – House Speaker Paul Ryan will be visiting Rhode Island later this week, Eyewitness News has learned.

Zack Roday, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Republican’s political office, confirmed the speaker’s trip to the Ocean State but did not offer further details about his plans.

“Speaker Paul Ryan is in Rhode Island this week to meet with supporters and attend several events,” Roday told Eyewitness News. “He is committed to keeping a strong Republican majority in Congress so we can solve the big problems facing our country.”

R.I. Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell was not immediately available for comment.

Ryan has been speaker since October 2015. He was also GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney’s vice-presidential running mate in 2012.