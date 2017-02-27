In the Kitchen: Rack of Lamb

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Edward Bolus from Mill’s Tavern today showing us how to make Rack of Lamb.

Ingredients:

One rack of lamb (New Zealand or Colorado)

5 Large Red Bliss Potato

1/4 cup Butter

1 cup Heavy Cream

1 tbsp Goat Cheese

1 tbsp Chopped Chives

1/4 cup Whole Grain Mustard

1/8 cup Honey

2 tbsp Horse Radish

1 cup Panko

16 ea Haricot Verts

1 tbsp Butter

2 tbsp Oil

Directions:

Clear and partion rack Cube and boil potatoes Mix whole grain mustard, honey and horseradish Blanch and shock haricot Boil potato, salt and pepper your lamb partions, and heat/sauté Add oil and sear lamb Place in preheated oven at 450 degrees for mid rare 5 min, medium 7-8 min Drain potato – mix with goat cheese etc Reheat verts in butter

