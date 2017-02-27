In the Kitchen: Rack of Lamb

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Edward Bolus from Mill’s Tavern today showing us how to make Rack of Lamb.

Ingredients:

  • One rack of lamb (New Zealand or Colorado)
  • 5 Large Red Bliss Potato
  • 1/4 cup Butter
  • 1 cup Heavy Cream
  • 1 tbsp Goat Cheese
  • 1 tbsp Chopped Chives
  • 1/4 cup Whole Grain Mustard
  • 1/8 cup Honey
  • 2 tbsp Horse Radish
  • 1 cup Panko
  • 16 ea Haricot Verts
  • 1 tbsp Butter
  • 2 tbsp Oil

Directions:

  1. Clear and partion rack
  2. Cube and boil potatoes
  3. Mix whole grain mustard, honey and horseradish
  4. Blanch and shock haricot
  5. Boil potato, salt and pepper your lamb partions, and heat/sauté
  6. Add oil and sear lamb
  7. Place in preheated oven at 450 degrees for mid rare 5 min, medium 7-8 min
  8. Drain potato – mix with goat cheese etc
  9. Reheat verts in butter

