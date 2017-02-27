In the Kitchen: Rack of Lamb

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Edward Bolus from Mill’s Tavern today showing us how to make Rack of Lamb.
Ingredients:
- One rack of lamb (New Zealand or Colorado)
- 5 Large Red Bliss Potato
- 1/4 cup Butter
- 1 cup Heavy Cream
- 1 tbsp Goat Cheese
- 1 tbsp Chopped Chives
- 1/4 cup Whole Grain Mustard
- 1/8 cup Honey
- 2 tbsp Horse Radish
- 1 cup Panko
- 16 ea Haricot Verts
- 1 tbsp Butter
- 2 tbsp Oil
Directions:
- Clear and partion rack
- Cube and boil potatoes
- Mix whole grain mustard, honey and horseradish
- Blanch and shock haricot
- Boil potato, salt and pepper your lamb partions, and heat/sauté
- Add oil and sear lamb
- Place in preheated oven at 450 degrees for mid rare 5 min, medium 7-8 min
- Drain potato – mix with goat cheese etc
- Reheat verts in butter
WATCH this segment LIVE on The Rhode Show on WPRI 12 or live streaming right here from 9-10am.