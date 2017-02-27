Junior senator Whitehouse kicks off campaign for third term

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One-time Rhode Island attorney general and federal prosecutor Sheldon Whitehouse launched his campaign for reelection to a third term Sunday evening.

A who’s who of local Democratic politicians were listed on the invitation to mingle with attendees — and potential donors to Whitehouse’s campaign coffers. Suggested contributions started at $150 for the reception at the Biltmore Hotel.

Whitehouse took office in 2007 after defeating Republican Lincoln Chafee.

Voters go to the polls 20 months from now.

Earlier this month, Whitehouse told Eyewitness News when he talked with world leaders and diplomats at the Munich Security Conference, he saw that several of them were “very anxious” about the administration of President Donald Trump so far.

“They’re seeing things said by presidents that they haven’t seen before, and it makes them nervous, because they hear a lot of that stuff said by people who are up to bad things in their part of the world,” he said.

The 2018 Campaign begins and our Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is on for RI.. pic.twitter.com/14n0HjxryC — Don Grebien (@DonGrebien) February 26, 2017