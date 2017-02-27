Lawmakers hope to send message with guests to Trump’s speech

FILE - This Dec. 8, 2008, file photo shows the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. A presidential speech to Congress is one of those all-American moments that ooze ritual and decorum. The House sergeant-at-arms will stand at the rear of the House of Representatives on Tuesday night and announce the arrival of Donald Trump before a joint session of Congress by intoning: “Mister Speaker, the President of the United States” just like always. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — President Donald Trump will promote some of his policies before Congress Tuesday night and Eyewitness News has learned our local legislators plan to use the big speech to make statements of their own.

Trump’s speech, scheduled for 9 p.m. Tuesday, will be his first formal address to Congress as commander-in-chief.

A newly inaugurated president’s first speech in the House chamber isn’t technically a State of the Union address, but the rules are the same: each member of Congress is allowed to invite one person.

The delegation from Southern New England – all Democrats – say they want their guests to send a message to the Republican president.

Speaking to the nation’s governors on Sunday, Trump previewed some of what he’ll discuss in his upcoming speech, including how he plans to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed is bringing Dr. Nitin Damle of Wakefield, who supports the Obama health law, while alongside Mass. Congressman Joe Kennedy III will be Jen Fox, a former intern in his office who received cancer treatment through the law.

Two other lawmakers are putting the focus on Trump’s immigration policies. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has invited Hilmy Bakri, president of the board of the Islamic School of Rhode Island, and Congressman Jim Langevin will be bringing Ehsun Mirza, a Muslim-American immigrant.

Lastly, Congressman David Cicilline wants to draw attention to Trump’s campaign trail comments mocking a disabled reporter, so he’s invited Jeannine Chartier, an advocate for people with disabilities.

Officials in the local defense sector also have reason to pay close attention to Trump’s speech, as he’s expected to propose a big hike in federal military spending, offset by cuts to other programs.

