FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a woman reported missing in Fall River.

City police posted a picture of Renee Parent on their Facebook page Monday, saying she was last seen on Friday in the area of John Street.

Parent, 41, is described as a white female who stands about 5-foot-5 and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Parent’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511.