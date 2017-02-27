Providence police find gun, pills during traffic stop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two city men and a New Bedford resident were arrested early Saturday morning after Providence police recovered a gun, ecstasy pills and marijuana during a traffic stop near Atlantic Avenue in Elmwood.

Police also found morphine bills and oxycodone during their search, according to an incident report.

Tariq Mahmoud, 35, was charged with carrying a gun without a permit and possession of narcotics. Moises Leonardo, 23, was charged with possessing narcotics. Travis Prout, 30, had a previous warrant for his arrest.

According to the incident report, police stopped a white Cadillac driven by Mahmoud after he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Ontario and Niagara Streets shortly after 4 a.m. The officers said they could smell marijuana when they approached the vehicle. All three of the men were removed from the car.

During their search, police found 11 ecstasy pills and a bag of marijuana in the car’s center console. They also found a prescription pill bottle that contained morphine. While searching the rest of the car, police found a satchel that contained a small handgun.