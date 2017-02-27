Providence police investigating threat to Jewish center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after an unspecified threat was made Monday morning to a Jewish center in Providence.

According to Lindsay Lague, spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, the threat was called into the Jewish Community Center on Elmgrove Avenue.

Lague confirmed officers are sweeping the building but could not provide any further information.

Jeffrey Savit, President and CEO of the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island, said the organization wasn’t targeted in a round of bomb scares last week, but noted the building has been undergoing a multi-year renovation to improve safety.

There were other reports Monday of threats made against Jewish centers in other states, including Florida and Indiana.

