Raimondo: Trump gave few details during White House meeting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says she heard a lot of rhetoric but little detail from President Donald Trump on his health care plans during a White House meeting.

The Democratic governor was among dozens of governors who gathered with the Republican president Monday after a weekend meeting of the National Governors Association in Washington.

Raimondo says she spent time talking with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and pressed him on the importance of making sure the tens of thousands of Rhode Island residents who are insured because of the Affordable Care Act stay insured.

Trump and GOP leaders have pledged to repeal and replace the 2010 national health care law.

Raimondo says she also met Trump for the first time, but their comments were brief and social.