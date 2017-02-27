Three adults, two children hospitalized after crash



WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Three adults and two children were taken to the hospital after a crash on Warwick Avenue Sunday night.

First responders were called to the 982 area of Warwick Avenue for a two-car crash at around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

Three adults were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two children, eight and two years old, were taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where one was being treated for serious injuries.

The driver of one of the cars involved, Justin Preston, 34 of East Providence, is facing several charges including Driving Under the Influence Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Operating on a Suspended License.

Later Sunday night, a driver was killed in another crash on Warwick Avenue.