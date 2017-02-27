URI baseball splits series with Houston Baptist

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island rallied back from a 4-1 deficit and staved off a ninth-inning rally, picking up a 6-5 win in the fourth and final game of this weekend’s series at Houston Baptist.

The Rams took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-out home run by Chris Hess, but the Huskies quickly answered with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning. HBU went on to score three more in the bottom of the third for a 4-1 advantage after three complete.

With two away in the fifth, Hess singled to right center before being driven in on a standup double by Martin Figueroa to make it a 4-2 game.

Rhode Island pulled back ahead the following inning, going up 5-4 after runs by Mike Corin, Brett McManus and Jesse Lee. Corin then homered in his next at-bat, leading off the top of the seventh with a solo shot that made the score 6-4 Rhody.

HBU threatened in the ninth, cutting the Rams’ lead to one after a leadoff home run by Carey Jones. An error and a walk then put Huskies on first and second with two away, but Brandon Brintz grounded out to end the game.

DOUBLEHEADER:

Rhode Island (2-4) struck first in Game One, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as leadoff hitter Greg Cavaliere singled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Martin Figueroa.

The Rams remained on top until the bottom of the fourth, when Houston Baptist (5-2) put four runs on the board. The Huskies tacked on three more in the fifth and another in the seventh to lead 8-1 through seven complete.

An RBI groundout by Brett McManus scored Jesse Lee in the top of the eighth, but HBU answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame to lock up the 10-2 victory.

In Game Two, the Huskies got out to an early lead in the bottom of the first, scoring a pair of unearned runs for a 2-0 advantage.

Lee then crossed the plate in the top of the fifth, cutting HBU’s lead in half before Rhody came back to tie it in the top of the ninth. There, Chris Hess reached on an error, advanced to second on a wild pitch, took third on a groundout by Sonny Ulliana and scored on a two-out single to left by Matt O’Neil.

The Huskies put the game away in the bottom of the 10th however, as a base-hit bunt by Jake Pulcheon plated Spencer Halloran and allowed HBU to walk off with the 3-2 win.

GAME 1:

Houston Baptist (3-2) jumped out to an early lead, plating three runs on two hits and a trio of walks in the bottom first inning.

The Rams (2-2) began chipping into the lead in the top of the second, making it a 3-1 game when Mike Corin crossed the plate on a sac-fly by Brett McManus.

A two-run double by Greg Cavaliere then scored McManus and Sam Ilario in the fifth, tying the game at 3-3 before Chris Hess’ two-out RBI single plated Cavaliere and gave the Rams a 4-3 advantage.

Rhody remained on top until the bottom of the eighth, when the Huskies pushed across the tying run to knot things up at four apiece.

The Rams reclaimed the lead in the top of the ninth however, as McManus shot a two-out single up the middle to drive in Mike Foley, who had walked, stolen second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

HBU threatened in the bottom half of the inning, but stranded the tying run on third base as URI escaped with the 5-4 victory.