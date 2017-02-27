Viola Davis’ friend ‘so excited’ for her Oscar win

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Viola Davis’ Oscar win Sunday night was not surprising to her longtime friend and classmate, who says acting was all Davis ever wanted to do.

“I was elated and so excited and glad that she finally got the recognition,” said Angelo Garcia, head of the Segue Institute for Learning in Central Falls. “We’ve been there a couple times before.”

Davis won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Rose Maxson in “Fences.” The Central Falls native won a Tony for the the same role in a 2010 Broadway revival of August Wilson’s play.

“This is really special to her,” Garcia said. “This movie hits home for her.”

Having won an Emmy for “How to Get Away with Murder,” Davis would only need to win a Grammy to achieve EGOT status.