Western MA tornado leaves homes torn apart

CONWAY, Mass. (WPRI) — Guests at a dinner party Saturday night ended up running to the back of the house as a powerful storm bore down on the building — ripping it apart and leaving devastating damage in Pumpkin Hollow, Mass. The neighborhood borders the town of Conway, where the National Weather Service confirmed Monday the storm was officially classified a tornado.

Monday, there was enough debris on roads in Conway to make much of the area primarily impacted by the tornado inaccessible. Cleanup and debris removal is underway, while some streets were expected to be closed indefinitely. The town remained under a state of emergency.

Trees had been torn down and twisted, as were overhead utility lines. A building housing an antique store was leveled. Town officials said six homes are now uninhabitable.

Nobody was hurt despite the storm’s rancor: winds topped 110 miles an hour at their strongest. The tornado’s path was roughly five miles long and about 200 yards wide at its widest.

Weather records for the state, dating back to 1950, show Saturday’s tornado is the first time one touched down in the month of February.

