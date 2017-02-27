Woman accused of forging 63K in checks from account meant to help food pantry

Related Coverage Sister Angela serves food for the cupboard and compassion for the soul

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston resident is facing charges after she allegedly forged and cashed checks from a fundraising account set up to support a food pantry at a Providence church.

According to the Cranston police arrest log, Tomma Rae DiSano, 44, was arrested last Monday on six counts of forgery and six counts of passing counterfeit notes.

The police department arrest log indicates DiSano was taken into custody at her home, arraigned by a Justice of the Peace, and released.

Major Todd Patalano said the amounts written on the allegedly illegal checks totaled $63,700. According to Patalano, $14,800 of that money was actually withdrawn from the Warwick Bank Foundation account that held money meant for the Assumption Parish Food Ministry.

DiSano, who worked for the bank foundation, has not responded to requests for comment and does not have a court date scheduled at this time.

The incident report stated the alleged scheme was discovered in December after a $19,000 check was stopped when someone noticed the signatures were not authentic.

Patalano said two of the checks that were supposedly forged were written out to Sister Angela Daniels, who has run the Assumption Parish pantry for about 40 years.

Sister Angela emphasized the alleged crime “did not and will not” impact the mission of the pantry, which she says has fed about 37,000 people over the past year.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.