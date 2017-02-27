Woman charged with DUI in deadly Warwick crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A 68-year-old man has been killed in a three car crash in Warwick.

Police say one car traveling south on Warwick Avenue struck another car that was entering from Betsey Williams Drive. The broadside collision sent both cars into a third vehicle.

The unidentified victim from Warwick was the driver of one of the vehicles. He was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

Authorities have arrested the driver of the southbound car. Megan White, 26, of Warwick is charged with Driving Under the Influence Death Resulting.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call the Warwick Police Traffic Division at (401) 468-4343.