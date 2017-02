AVON, Mass. (WPRI) – Massachusetts State police are investigating a fatal crash near Exit 18 on Route 24.

Police say the driver of a 2006 Hyundai Tiburon was passing other vehicles when the person lost control and hit a 2015 Volkswagon GTI Monday night at around 9:22 p.m.

A 20-year-old man from Brockton was pronounced dead. Police aren’t releasing his identity until his family is notified.

The crash remains under investigation.