Car drives into crowd at Mardi Gras parade

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A tragic start to Mardi Gras Day on the Gulf Coast as a car drove into a crowd of people before the start of the parade in Gulf Shores, Ala., our sister station WKRG-TV reports.

The Gulf Shores High School marching band was in the area of the crash. A city spokesperson says there were eleven members injured in the crash. Three of the band members are in critical condition.

Video of the scene shows multiple ambulances with several patients on stretchers. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

“A teenage band has just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind. The vehicle was a part of the parade,” says Grant Brown, a spokesperson for the city of Gulf Shores.

The vehicle was a part of the Gulf Shores Parade and was behind the band in the parade route. Sources tell WKRG that the driver was an elderly man.

Portions of Highway 59 and surrounding roads are closed at this time. First responders are being escorted up and down Highway 59 to transport victims from the crash.

City officials are on scene, which has turned from carnival revelry to an emergency response.

The Gulf Shores Parade is officially canceled and the parade route is closed at this time.

City officials are asking anyone with cell phone video of the crash to not post the video to social media, but please email to bcowan@gulfshoresal.gov.

