DMV back up and running after license transactions go down

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s Division of Motor Vehicles is back in business after being “unable to process license transactions for a short time,” according to Paul Grimaldi, a spokesperson for the agency.

Grimaldi said the trouble on Tuesday stemmed from a connectivity issue between the DMV and the national database controlled by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA).

No other services were affected, according to Grimaldi. The problem started at about noon and lasted an hour to an hour and a half.

Grimaldi apologized that the issue happened on one of the busiest days of the year, adding that the DMV is doing everything it can to best serve its customers.

On Monday, Grimaldi told Eyewitness News the DMV has seen a stark increase in wait times as of late simply due to an increase in customers.

Grimaldi was not sure if the outage was tied to the issue with Amazon’s S3 servers, which caused Internet hiccups worldwide on Tuesday.