Hometown Hero: Brycen Goodine

This week’s Cardi’s Hometown Sports Hero is St. Andrew’s Brycen Goodine.

The guard has settled into the Saints’ starting lineup and helped lead his team to a 20-9 record and the sixth seed in the upcoming NEPSAC AA playoffs.

Brycen’s success in Barrington coming a year after he won the MIAA Division 3 with Bishop Stang and he’s hoping another strong Summer with his B.A.B.C AAU team will help him achieve his dream of earning a Division-I college scholarship.

