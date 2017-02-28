Hundreds gather to protest RI bill that could increase deportations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of Rhode Islanders gathered at the State House on Tuesday afternoon to protest a proposed bill that they say would increase deportations of undocumented immigrants in the state.

The Public Safety and Protection Act was brought forward in January by five lawmakers, who said they are looking to make the state safer.

But Georgia Hollister Isman, state director for the group Rhode Island Working Families, argued the bill is a bad idea.

“It would require state and local law enforcement agencies to actively seek out and enforce the unreasonably draconian [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] regulation that the Trump administration is putting into effect,” she said.

On Tuesday, protesters delivered a petition with over 2,500 signatures to lawmakers who are sponsoring the bill.

Two Representatives — Jay Edwards, D-Portsmouth and William O’Brien D-Pawtucket — already withdrew their initial support for the bill in response to sustained constituent opposition.

“We want to make it really clear that this is against Rhode Island values, this is against democratic values, and we want their folks to take their names off this bill,” Hollister Isman said.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has pledged that he would protect undocumented immigrants living in the capital city following President Trump’s executive order to tighten immigration and block federal grants from sanctuary cities.

Protesters also said the Public Safety and Protection Act would also hurt citizens and law enforcement.

“It makes it a lot more difficult for people who may not feel confident in their status to go to the police where there has been a crime and makes it harder for police to get witnesses to come forward when it is already a problem,” argued Jessie Jarbadan, a protester from Warwick. “It puts police in a situation where they are doing a job that is not their job they are already stretched thin they don’t need that extra layer.”

According to R.I. Working Families, if the bill passes, state employees who do not report the immigration status of individuals to federal authorities would be subject to lawsuits from private citizens as well as fines and up to a year of jail time.

Another subject brought up at the State House was the proposed Trust Act. Many of the protestors supported that bill, which would mandate that state and local law enforcement should not be responsible for enforcing immigration law.

“Individuals who commit felony level offenses, some of the current immigration policies that are in place during the Obama era, are reasonable, but deporting people who commit very low-level offenses I think is beyond the pale,” said protester Paul Wallace.

Hollister Isman added, “What’s become clear over the past month is that people take action when they believe their values are not being upheld by their elected leaders.”