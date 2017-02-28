In-depth: Trump preps for first Presidential address to Congress

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — President Donald Trump is set to outline his domestic and economic agenda today during his first address to a joint session of congress.

During the prime time speech, the White House says the President will lay out his optimistic vision for the country, while discussing tax reform, the Affordable Care Act and the budget.

President Trump has invited the widow of the late Justice Antonin Scalia as one of special guests for the speech.

He’s also invited the widows of two California police officers who were killed in the line of duty by an undocumented immigrant in 2014.

